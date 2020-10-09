Infinix To Launch iRocker Gods TWS On October 11 In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

After launching the Hot 10 smartphone in the country, Infinix is all set to bring new earbuds on October 11. The new offering will be known as the iRocker Gods. The upcoming earbuds are likely to be available on Flipkart under Rs. 2,000.

The upcoming product will be the third TWS under the company's Snokor brand as it already has the iRocker Stix (wireless earbuds and a Bass Drops wired earphones) and the Snokor iRocker.

Expected Specification And Other Details

The iRocker Gods TWS is likely to have a 13mm driver, Bluetooth 5.0, and ATS 3015 true wireless chip, which will offer a stable connection. The earbuds will have a 35 mAh battery inside, which is expected to give four hours of music playtime along with four hours for calling. The charging case is likely to have a 500 mAh battery.

In fact, sources close to the development told Gizbot that earbuds will charge within one hour in the case. Additionally, the iRocker Gods TWS is likely to come with multifunctional touch control and voice assistant. You can also activate voice assistant by touching on the left earbud.

Infinix To Launch Smart Television By Diwali

Meanwhile, Infinix is planning to bring its first smart television before Diwali. The company is likely to launch smart TV in two sizes, i.e. 32-inch and 43-inch. The smart television is likely to power by the Android OS, reports 91 Mobiles. This clearly shows that the company will join the Chinese smartphone players.

Notably, the company has already launched its smart television in other countries. The SI 43-inch smart TV comes with a full HD display along with 1,920 X 1,080 resolution. It has 1GB of RAM, 8GB of storage, and 20W speakers.

Best Mobiles in India