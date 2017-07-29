iPod nano and iPod shuffle will be discontinued starting today

Apple has finally discontinued the iPod nano and iPod shuffle and the products have been removed from its website and online store throughout the globe. This brings an end to an era of one of the Apple's most iconic products. However, Apple continues to retail the iPod touch with amended pricing. The 32 GB iPod Touch now retails at $199 whereas 128GB model retails for $299.

iPod nano and iPod shuffle are still available at Apple Stores and other offline resellers. However, they will soon be removed from the stores. iPod nano with 16GB memory sold for $149 whereas iPod shuffle with 2GB storage was retailed at $49 in the US.

iPod sales had been declining over the years and in 2014 Apple categorized it under "other products" among the portfolio of its diverse products. Apple reportedly sold 2.6 million units of iPods in the fourth quarter of 2014 which marked the least sales for the product.

iPod Shuffle was introduced in January 2005 while iPod nano was introduced same year in October.

A spokesperson from Apple announced, "Today, we are simplifying our iPod lineup with two models of iPod touch, now with double the capacity starting at just $199, and we are discontinuing the iPod shuffle and iPod nano."

iPod helped Apple re-establish itself in 2001 and since then we now know Cupertino based giant as what it is.