Itel ROAR 60 Wireless Earphones With FM Feature, 15 Hours Playback Launched; Price & Specs

Itel has expanded its range of audio accessories by launching the Itel ROAR 60 wireless earphones in the country. Some of the biggest highlights of the Itel ROAR 60 include built-in FM radio support as well as a microSD card slot. The latest Itel earphones feature a neckband style design and will be competing against the other Rs. 1,000 wireless audio devices in the country.

Itel ROAR 60 Specifications, Features

The Itel ROAR 60 neckband style wireless earphones come with a built-in MP3 player and FM radio functionality. The wearable has an in-ear design and a smooth neckband for comfortable use for long hours. The device is IPX5 certified for resistance against water splashes. The audio accessory also supports voice assistant activation right from the neckband. Thanks to the built-in MP3 player feature, the users can enjoy music without connecting their phones to it.

The Itel ROAR 60 provides support for dual pairing, which allows users to switch between a PC and a mobile at the same time. The wearable has Bluetooth 5.0 for connectivity and has a range of 10 meters. In the FM mode, the device provides up to seven hours of battery life. In MP3 play mode, the wireless accessory offers up to 21 hours of usage and up to 15 hours of usage in the regular mode.

Itel ROAR 60 Price In India, Availability

The Itel ROAR 60 has been priced competitively at Rs. 999. The wireless audio accessory is available to buy on the brand's website and other e-commerce portals online.

Itel ROAR 60 Earphones Have Launched After Itel Smartwatch 1 ES

The Itel ROAR 60 wireless earphones have been released in India soon after the company launched the Itel Smartwatch 1 ES in the country. The device arrived as the brand's first smartwatch. It is an affordable offering with 15-day long battery life and IP68 waterproof certification. The square-shaped device has a crown dial on the right side to let the users interact with its user interface.

The Itel Smartwatch 1 ES offers 24-hour heart rate monitoring and a SpO2 blood oxygen monitor. The device comes with sleep monitoring and tracking of various sports modes like walking, jogging, cycling, skipping, badminton, football, yoga, and more. The wearable is priced at Rs. 1,999 and is available to buy on the company's website and other e-commerce stores.

