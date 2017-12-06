Jabra Elite 25e Bluetooth in-ear headphones launched with 18 hours battery life

Jabra based in Denmark has a good reputation for the capable wireless audio products that it has launched in the past. The company's products are relatively expensive compared to the ones offered by the competitors in the industry but it makes sense given the performance of its products.

Jabra that has a strong presence in the business-to-business market segment for the audio products does have a slew of interesting offerings for the consumer market too. The recent one that has been launched by the company is the Jabra Elite 25e Bluetooth in-ear headphones that is priced at Rs. 3,999. The Elite 25e is one of the affordable offerings from Jabra's stable to be launched in the country. It looks like this one is aimed to take over the growing market for the wireless headsets.

The Jabro Elite 25e Bluetooth in-ear headphones has a neckband design with controls and battery. The earbuds extend from the neckband as seen n the image above. Jabra assures that this pair of headphones can render up to 18 hours of battery life on a single charge. Also, the device comes with the IP54 rating that makes it resistant to water and dust.

Interestingly, you can connect up to eight devices to the Elite 25e headset via Bluetooth and two can be connected at the same time. There is a dedicated button for the voice control with one touch access to Siri and Google Now or Google Assistant on the iPhones and Android devices.

The Jabra headset also features a microphone that allows you use it to enjoy hands-free calls and send voice instructions to your paired device in addition to audio listening.

Talking about the availability, the Jabra Elite 25e Bluetooth in-ear headphones is available for purchase via the authorized Jabra resellers, Croma stores and Amazon India.