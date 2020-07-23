Jabra Elite 45H Wireless Headphones Announced In India: What's Unique? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Jabra has launched yet another wireless audio product in the Indian market. Called the Jabra Elite 45h, the latest offering comes as over-the-head headphones with features like foldable design, support for voice-based digital assistant support. The company earlier launched the Elite 75t TWS earbuds series in India which were aimed at the premium consumers. The latest model is launched under Rs. 10,000 segment in the country and will be going up for sale next month.

Jabra Elite 45H Technical Aspects

The Jabra Elite 45H is equipped with 40mm drivers and dual microphones. They offer a frequency range of 20Hz- 20,000Hz and 100Hz-8,000Hz while on the Music and Speak modes respectively. Additionally, the dual microphone array is claimed to cancel noise during voice calls. Notably, the headphones come void of a dedicated ANC support.

The over-the-head headphones are equipped with Bluetooth v5.0 for wireless connectivity. The pair also has support for multiple device connectivity at once. It will be compatible with smartphones, tablets, and laptops. It also has support for multiple Bluetooth profiles which includes HSP v1.2, HFP v1.7, A2DB v1.3, AVRCP v1.6, and SSP v1.2.

Coming to the other aspects, the Jabra Elite 45h comes with integrated voice-based digital assistant support. You can use Google Assistant, Amazon Alexa, and Siri with just a press of a key. Also, this pair also supports Jabra Sound+ app using which you will be further able to customize the audio and also locate it using 'Find My Jabra' feature.

As for the battery, the company has not specified the rated capacity. However, it is claimed to give a back up of up to 50 hours with music playback and 40 hours of talktime. This backup is with a single charge. There is fast charging support as well which is claimed to deliver 10 hours of back up with 15 minutes of recharge.

Jabra Elite 45H Pricing Details

The Jabra Elite 45H is priced at Rs. 9,999 and will be available for purchase starting August 6 at Amazon. It will be up for grabs in a single Copper Black colour option.

