Jabra Elite Active 75t Truly Wireless Earbuds Unveiled At CES 2020
CES 2020 has kick-started in Las Vegas and several brands are looking forward to launch their new products at the event. Jabra, the Danish audio products brand has announced its truly wireless earbuds called the Elite Active 75t along with the Elite 45h which is an affordable model.
Jabra Elite Active 75t Specifications And Features
The Jabra Elite Active 75t is designed to cater the fitness enthusiasts. As per Jabra, the new Elite Active 75t comes with a "durable coating for dust and sweat resistance". It is IP57 certified against water and dust. This makes it suitable for outdoor activities like sports and gym, etc.
The Bluetooth headset comes with digital assistant support. There is a dedicated voice assistant key using which you can summon Google Assistant or Siri. The company has not specified what kind of drivers is equipped inside the Elite Active 75t.
Also, the wireless headphone are compatible with the Jabra Sound+ app using which you can make adjustments to the audio profiles as per your requirement. Besides, Jabra has also announced that it will soon bring new tuned personalized sound profiles.
The feature is said to arrive via MySound app the Q2 2020. But, there is no specific date revealed by the company. The headphones come with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity is claimed to deliver a backup of up to 7.5 hours on a single charge. With the case, it is said to deliver a total of 28 hours output.
We still need to test the audio and battery performance of the Jabra Elite Active 75t and will give feedback once we get to review the unit.
As for the pricing, the wireless earbuds have been launched at $199 (Rs. 14,340 approx). It is said to be available starting February in six different color options -Titanium Black, Mint, Sienna, Copper Black, Navy, and grey.
