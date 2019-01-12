Jabra Evolve 65t wireless earbuds with UC certification launched in India for Rs 39,440

Jabra, the known audio headsets manufacturer has launched its new audio product in the Indian market. The company has launched Evolve 65t wireless earbuds here in the country and the company claims that this is the world's first wireless earbud which is UC (Unified Communications) certified. The UC certification makes the earbuds suitable for business use as they come with 4-microphone professional sound support. The four microphones allow the earbuds to deliver high call quality with a frequency range of 100HZ to 10KHZ.

The Jabra Evolve 65t comes with an IP55 rating which makes the earbuds resistant against dust and water making it suitable for the users to carry it around even in rains. The earbuds come with a case which duals up as a charging case. Notably, the right earbud can be used solo when the left earbud is still in the charging case. However, the same does not apply for the solo left earbud alone. The wireless earbuds come with three different ear tips sizes in the pack including small, medium and large which users can select as per their requirement.

The Jabra Evolve 65t measures 27x20x22.5mm in dimensions and comes with a Bluetooth v5.0 wireless connectivity support. The earbuds have a wireless connectivity range of up to 10 meters which is pretty standard for wireless audio products. The wireless earbuds also come with Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri voice assistant support. Besides, the music experience is customizable with the help of Jabra Sound+ app which is available for smartphones and Jabra Direct app which is available for the computers and laptops.

As for the battery, Jabra claims that the earbuds can deliver a battery backup of up to 15 hours with the one single charge. It takes around two hours for the earbuds to charge from zero to 100 percent. As for the pricing, the wireless earbuds carries a price tag of Rs 39,440 and will be available for purchase in India by the end of January.