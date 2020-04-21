Jabra Evolve2 Series With 10 In-Build Microphones, 37-Hours Battery Life Launched

Jabra Evolve2 85 Features

The Evolve2 85comes with the Digital Hybrid ANC technology, which make sure the noise cancellation is working correctly on the headphones. Besides, the Evolve2 85 sports 10 build-in microphones out of which two microphones are integrated on the boom-arm and the rest of them are placed on each ear cups.

Under the hood, newly launched headsets come with 44mm speakers on both ear cups along with an integrated busy light with a 360-degree view. The company claims that the headphone is capable of delivering a battery life of up to 37 hours, you can also use the aux cables when you run out of the battery.

Jabra Evolve2 65 Features

The Evolve2 65 also sports multiple microphones which work in and out for active noise cancellation. It comes handy with three microphones out of which two are placed in the boom-arm and on is located in the right ear cup.

The headphones are capable of delivering a battery life of up to 37 hours. This one also comes with the option of 3.5mm audio output jack which allows users to connect the device via aux cable.

Jabra Evolve2 40 Features

The Evolve2 40 is a corded variant and it comes with similar user experience as the Evolve2 65. So there is no such difference in features and specifications, even the design of both the headphone are same.

Besides, the Evolve2 85 and the Evolve2 65 comes with the Jabra Link 380 which is the company's new BT adapter that will be available in either USB Type-C or USB Type-A version.

Meanwhile, there is also a Microsoft Teams variant which has a dedicated Microsoft Teams button which allows users to connect to colleagues and meetings directly.

Price And Availability

The Jabra Evolve2 85 is launched with a price tag of $499 (approx. Rs. 34,988). The Evolve2 65 Stereo variant is priced at $249 (approx. Rs. 19,070) and the Mono variant will cost your $239 (approx. Rs. 18,305). The Evolve2 40 Stereo variant is listed for $139 (approx. Rs. 10,646) ex-works and the Mono variant will cost your $129 (approx. Rs. 9,880).

The desk stand is available for the Evolve2 85 and 65 with a price point of $50 (around Rs. 3,829).

The newly launched headphones will be listed for sale in black and beige color option. The headphones will be up for sale on Jabra.in.