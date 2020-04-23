James Bond-branded Kevlar Case Now Available For Nokia 5.3 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Nokia 5.3 will soon be available with the James Bond-branded Kevlar case. Last month, HMD Global has declared the James Bond 007 special edition Kevlar case for the Nokia 6.2 and Nokia 7.2. Now, it suggests that the Nokia 5.3 could get the same thing. A 007-branded Kevlar case for the Nokia 5.3 has been found in two online stores.

A Germany list suggested that the "James Bond 007" case will be available within 60 days. The price of the case will be Rs 1,650 approximately, which is also the price of the Nokia 6.2 and the Nokia 7.2 Kevlar case.

According to a Dutch list that the case will cost 35 euros (approximately Rs 2,880). It is taking pre-orders online without promising a shipping date. Both stores did not display their images of the case, but the design is probably similar to the Nokia 6.2 and the Nokia 7.2.

The list also claims that with the Nokia 5.3 case the smartphone is hidden. The Nokia 5.3 Kevlar James Bond case is made of hard plastic and protects the device from scratches and spills. Also, the phone case has a Kevlar design with the 007 logo. This gives the smartphone a rough look.

Nokia 5.3 is available for pre-order in the UK. To remember, the handset was launched in March with a 6:5-inch display with a 20: 9 aspect ratio with HD + resolution. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 chipset coupled with up to 4GB RAM. It is offering a 64GB onboard storage option.

The device is fuelled by a 4,000-mAh battery. The newly launched smartphone is available in Charcoal and Cyan variants.

The smartphone offers a quad-camera setup at the back. The quad rear camera comprises a 13MP primary camera; a 5MP camera; and two more 2MP cameras- The smartphone has an 8MP front camera for capturing selfies and videos.

