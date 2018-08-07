ENGLISH

JBL forays into online space; launches two new products

The online store will feature and sell the entire range of JBL consumer products - from headphones and Bluetooth portable speakers to home and multimedia solutions.

    Harman International, a wholly owned subsidiary of Samsung Electronics Co Ltd, focused on connected technologies for automotive, consumer and enterprise markets has launched JBL's online brand store.

    JBL forays into online space; launches two new products

    The company has announced the launch of two new JBL products - JBL Go + Bluetooth speaker and JBL T205BT headphone.

    "JBL is the most popular consumer audio brand in India. JBL.com will provide the best price, expedited shipping and exclusive promotions for our customers. Importantly, consumers can be confident they are buying an authentic product with professional after-sales support." said Sumit Chauhan, Vice President - Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India.

    Along with this, the company has also announced a four-day mega sale starting from August 7, 2018. During the sale, all JBL products will be available at a 50 percent discount on the website.

    In addition, every 50th customer can win a free JBL Sports earphone with the purchase. All products bought during the sale period will get an additional one-year extended warranty. 10 percent additional discount applicable on payments made through HDFC credit cards.

    As far as the details are concerned, JBL GO+ is an all-in-one speaker solution. JBL GO+ streams music via Bluetooth from smartphones and tablets and it is powered by a rechargeable battery that can deliver up to 5 hours of playtime.

    It is also equipped with a convenient noise-canceling speakerphone, allowing the user to pick up calls without turning the speaker off. It also comes with a built-in strap-hook and optional carrying strap. Priced at Rs. 3499.

    While JBL T205 BT is a lightweight, comfortable and compact headphone. Under the premium metalized housing, a pair of 12.5 mm drivers punch out some serious bass, while the soft, ergonomically shaped earbuds ensure the listening experience remains comfortable for long-listening hours.

    In addition, a single-button remote lets the user control music playback, as well as answer calls on the fly with the built-in microphone. Priced at Rs. 2999.

    Story first published: Tuesday, August 7, 2018, 11:00 [IST]
