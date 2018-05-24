JBL GO 2 Waterproof+wireless speaker launched in India

JBL has launched a new wireless Bluetooth speaker in India under the Go banner. The JBL GO 2 is priced at Rs 2,999 and will be available in a variety of colors across India via JBL and Samsung brand stores.

The design and the aesthetics of the JBL GO 2 are very stylish and it this speaker will be appealing to the younger audience who are looking for a compact Bluetooth speaker under Rs 5,000 budget. The Bluetooth speaker has all the necessary ports like 3.5 mm headphone jack and a micro USB port, which can be used to charge the Bluetooth speaker. These ports come with a rubber gasket, which will protect the speaker from water damages.

Sumit Chauhan, Vice President - Lifestyle Audio, HARMAN India said: We are extremely delighted to introduce the all-new JBL GO 2 - this ultra-portable, compact, palm-sized, brightly colored, waterproof speaker will impress music lovers with its richer and clearer audio output. JBL GO, the earlier version of GO 2, was an instant hit amongst Indian music lovers. Its portability and audio quality has made it to be the perfect companion for any music lover on-the-go. With the IPX7 technology, we want Indian JBL GO fans to upgrade to the new waterproof version JBL GO2 and enjoy the upcoming monsoons with rejuvenating music.

Features of JBL GO 2 wireless and waterproof Bluetooth Speakers

The JBL GO 2 is a compact speaker which comes with an IPX7 rating. The speaker can be connected to a PC or a smartphone using Bluetooth or an AUX cable. These speakers can last up to 5 hours of playback on a single charge and also supports built-in echo and noise cancellation to offer high-quality audio output. The speaker comes in 12 new colors including Ash Gray, Icecube Cyan, Seafoam Mint, Lemonade Yellow, Sunkissed Cinnamon, Pearl Champagne, Midnight Black, Deep Sea Blue, Moss Green, Coral Orange, Ruby Red, Slate Navy.

If you are looking for a compact wireless speaker with water resistant feature, then the JBL GO 2 looks like a great deal as it offers a trendy look with an impressive battery life within a smaller form factor.