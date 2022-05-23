Just Corseca Stallion Wireless Earphones Offer 100 Hours Of Playback; Yours For Rs. 3,499 News oi-Akshay Kumar

Just Corseca Stallion wireless earphones have been launched. The India-based audio accessory brand's latest wearable features a neckband-style design. The company claims that the Corseca Stallion flaunts a whopping 100 hours of music playback on a single charge, which is the highest in the neckband-style audio products category. The wireless earphones also feature fast charging functionality.

Just Corseca Stallion Flaunts 100 Hours Of Music Playback

As per the brand, the Just Corseca Stallion provides a massive 100 hours of music listening experience on a single charge. The wearable provides up to 70 hours of talk time and 400 hours of standby time. The device is fuelled by a beefy 800 mAh battery. The company claims that the users can enjoy 10 hours of audio playback with just 10 minutes of charging. The battery can fully charge in 1.5 hours.

Just Corseca Stallion Wireless Earphones Specifications, Features

The neckband-style Corseca Stallion wireless pair of earphones are made with tough silicone rubber, which makes them suitable for adventure activities and workouts. The wearable sports an IPX8 certification, which protects it from dust and water. The brand says that one can use the device during the most intense workouts, biking, hiking, and more as the neckband stays securely fit.

The Corseca Stallion is touted to provide superior rich bass HD sound. The device has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and a range of around 15 meters. The neckband features a frequency response range from 20Hz to 20kHz. Furthermore, there's a USB Type-C port for charging and a dedicated button to let the users capture photos on their connected smartphones.

Just Corseca Stallion Price In India, Availability

The Just Corseca Stallion wireless audio accessory is priced at Rs. 3,499 in India. The device comes in Black and Grey color options, and is available to buy on the brand's website, e-commerce portals, and in retail stores across the country.

Just Corseca's Popular Audio Products

Apart from the Stallion wireless earphones, Just Corseca is also selling multiple other devices in the audio category. In the neckband-style segment, there are the Corseca Superflex, Solitaire, Nector Pro, Hoop2, and the Hoop3, which are all priced below Rs. 2,500. As for the wireless earbuds, some of the popular names include the Corseca PLUM, STARK, STRIKER, SPACER, and the Powerbuds. These products are available under Rs. 4,000.

