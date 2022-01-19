Kodak Magnetic Wireless Chargers For iPhone 12, iPhone 13 Launched In India: Worth Buying? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Apple iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series brought in several new features, including the advanced MagSafe charging technology. Several brands have since released MagSafe charging pads or wireless chargers for the iPhone models. The latest one comes from Kodak, the popular camera brand. Kodak has released two wireless chargers for iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 series in India.

Kodak has partnered with an Indian firm, Georgian Enterprise to launch the new range of wireless chargers. The new Kodak Magnetic Wireless chargers are available in two models, namely, Car WCM101C and WCM201. As the name suggests, one of them is designed to be used inside your car.

Kodak Magnetic Wireless Charger Features

As the name suggests, the Kodak Magnetic Wireless charger Car WCM101C is to be mounted on the AC vent of your car. It comes with an easy-to-detach grip along with a ring that locks onto the phone. The new Kodak wireless charger features a flat body with neodymium magnets around the edges to ensure a grip-like hold on the iPhone.

One can place your iPhone in any orientation as the wireless charger flaunts a full-circle rotating ball mount. Similarly, the Kodak Magnetic Wireless charger WCM201 can also be used in any orientation and packs similar features. This model is designed to be placed on a desk and can be used in both home and office spaces.

Particularly, this Kodak wireless charger packs a kickstand that allows the user to position their iPhone upright while on charge. Both models of the Kodak Magnetic Wireless charger feature an intelligent charging chip with 15W charging support.

Kodak Magnetic Wireless Charger Price, Availability

The new Kodak Magnetic Wireless charger is currently limited to India and can be bought on Amazon and Flipkart. There's an introductory offer for the wireless chargers, which now costs Rs. 2,499, which makes a good deal for an Apple accessory.

Generally, Apple accessories have been quite expensive. Of course, one can pick up third-party accessories as well. Shelling out Rs. 2,499 for the genuine accessory makes a pretty good deal, especially for the car model that ensures a fully charged iPhone by the time you reach your destination.

