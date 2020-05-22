Lava Plans To Launch Wireless Earphones In India News oi-Priyanka Dua

Following the footsteps of Chinese smartphone player, Lava is likely to bring wireless earphones in the country. The company is expected to bring wireless stereo earphones once the lockdown ends, and it will be available under Rs. 2,000, reports The Mobile Indian.

This segment has seen exponential growth in the Indian market. In fact, several smartphone companies are focussing on the accessories segment. Recently, itel has also shared its plans to launch power banks, Bluetooth speakers, headsets, car chargers, cables, and smartwatches in India. In fact, research firm Counterpoint predicted that the market of true wireless stereo earphones has grown by 700 percent in 2019.

Lava Plans To Invest Rs. 800 Crore In The Next Years

Meanwhile, Lava is planning to invest Rs. 800 crore in the country in the next five years. Besides, the company is planning to bring its manufacturing plant in India from China as the government has announced new policies for handset makers.

"We had around 600-650 employees in China for product design. Now we have shifted designing to India. Our sales requirements for India were met from our local plant," Lava International Chairman and Managing Director Hari Om Rai were quoted by PTI. He added, "We used to partially export mobile phones from China to the rest of the world, which will now happen from India."

Notably, the government has recently announced initiatives for the electronic and manufacturing sector, where the centre will provide Rs. 48,000 crore. Furthermore, the government wants to generate 2 million jobs by 2025. In addition, the government has announced 4 to 6 percent invectives on the products that produce in India. "We are working on a plan to invest Rs 800 crore over the next five years to scale up our operations," Rai was quoted by the news agency.

Lava has recently raised $90 million for its research and development from Global Yield Field. Apart from that, the company is planning to bring devices under $150 price bracket. Recently, Micromax and Lava received an order from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Sprint to make devices under $200.

