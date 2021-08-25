Lava ProBuds 2 Launched For Rs. 1,399 In India; How To Get It For Free News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Lava is a popular gadgets brand that includes a diverse range of products. While Lava is popular for its affordable smartphones, the company also offers accessories like the newly launched ProBuds 2. The new Lava Probuds 2 flaunt a TWS design with an IPX5 rating. Moreover, Lava is also offering the ProBuds 2 for free as part of a contest.

Get Lava ProBuds 2 For Free

The new Lava ProBuds 2 is priced at Rs. 1,399 as an introductory offer. Lava is hosting a unique event to attract Indian buyers to get the latest ProBuds 2. Here, Lava is hosting a BYOB or Break Your Old Buds contest where lucky winners stand a chance to get the new earbuds for free. Participating in the contest is quite easy; here are the steps to get a free Lava ProBuds 2:

Step 1: Register for the BYOB contest at the Lava website or click on this link.

Step 2: Tick the pledge to break your old earphones, it could be wired or wireless.

Step 3: You will also have to enter your name, email, and mobile number.

That's it! Your registration is complete. Do note, the Lava BYOB contest is live until tomorrow, August 26, 12 PM. The next stage of the contest will be notified once the registration closes. Lava will likely send an email or a text message to the registered users and winners.

Lava ProBuds 2 Features

The new Lava ProBuds 2 flaunts 14 mm dynamic drivers, which the company says is capable of delivering powerful bass and audio experience. The new earbuds are IPX5 rated to protect them from splash and sweat. The new ProBuds 2 are available in a single matte finish black color option and pack features like an instant wake and pair technology.

The Lava ProBuds 2 pack a 370 mAh battery case and the earbuds include a 43 mAh battery each. The company said the earbuds can deliver up to 23 hours of music playback. The earbuds are compatible with Siri and Google voice assistants and packs gesture controls for easy operations. Presently, the earbuds are priced at Rs. 1,399 and will later begin shipping for Rs. 1,699. However, you can get them for free with the Lava BYOB contest.

