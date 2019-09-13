Just In
Lenovo Launches Five New Audio Products In India
Lenovo is no longer restricted only to circuit board manufacturing, used for PCs. As of now, the brand is known for producing smartphones, laptops, smart TVs, tablets, and other gadgets. The company's recent add-up includes five new audio products for the Indian market. These are the Airbuds HT10 TWS, Sports BT Headset HE15, Bluetooth Headset HE16, Metal Earbuds Wired Headset HF118, and the Lenovo Digital Voice Recorder B613.
Airbuds HT10 TWS
Out of five audio accessories, the Airbuds HT10 TWS is a premium product. The new Airbuds come with Bluetooth 5, IPX5 rating, a magnetic charging case, and aptX audio features. It is further based on the Qualcomm 3020 processor. And, it can provide up to 8 hours of battery life. It is available at Rs. 3,999.
Sports BT Headset HE15
It is launched at a price starting from Rs. 1,999. It offers HD sound with excessive bass. It features Bluetooth 5 connectivity, and its battery will last up to 12 hours on a single charge. It comes in pink, bronze, white, black and blue color options.
Bluetooth Headset HE16
The product is priced at Rs. 1,499. It offers longer playtime hours. The headset's advanced Bluetooth technology lets it connect with other devices that feature Bluetooth 5.
Metal Earbuds Wired Headset HF118 can be obtained at Rs. Rs 599, while the Lenovo Digital Voice Recorder B613 is priced at Rs. 3,699.
