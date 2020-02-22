Lenovo launches HD116 Wireless Headphones With EQ Technology in India News oi-Karan Sharma

Lenovo is strengthening its portfolio by launching a wide range of EQ technology audio devices in India. The company has launched its latest EQ technology HD116 wireless headphones in the country with a price tag of Rs. 2,499, the headphones are launched with upgraded Bluetooth 5.0 compatibility. Here are the details:

Lenovo HD116 Wireless Headphones Specifications

The newly launch over the head headphone comes equipped with dual EQ Mode, the headsets support extra bass and standard mode as well. EQ technology allows users to switch between pure bass and extra bass. Besides the company also claims that the headphones are capable of delivering a battery life of up to 24 hours playing time with 240H standby time. The device is fuelled by a 300 mAh non-removable battery.

On the connectivity part, the Lenovo HD116 headphones offer Bluetooth 5.0 with 10 meters of range and support HSP/HFP/AVRCP/A2D. Besides, the headphones also come with an integrated microphone which will allow users to take hands-free calls directly from the headphones.

On the right earbuds, the headphone sports a series of a button with different functions. It comes with volume rocker key, Bass booster, and a power button. It also has a 3.5mm audio output port which will allow you to connect it with your PC or laptop. You can fuel up the device with the help of micro USB port placed just beside the 3.5mm port.

The headphones also come with a folding headband which will allow users to fold it and fit into their bag for portability. The company also promises to offer a one year warranty with the HD116 wireless headphones.

HD 116 is available for the Indian customers on Amazon Indian website and soon it's going to launch on Flipkart by the end of this month.

