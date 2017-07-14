Lenovo MP1060 power bank with 10,000mAh battery launched at Rs. 1,299

Smartphones have become an integral part of our lives replacing all the other gadgets that we have. Despite this advancement, the major concern of a majority of the smartphone users still remains to be the battery life.

It is important for the smartphone battery to last for a day. These days, many smartphone makers are fitting in larger batteries inside their slim devices. Also, there are fast charging technologies that will help users get enough battery backup in a short span. However, the power banks are an important accessory. There are multiple power banks in the market as these help in charging the smartphones and other devices on the go.

Today, Lenovo has come up with another addition in the power bank market segment. The company has launched a 10,000mAh power bank called Lenovo MP1060. This accessory is exclusively available via Flipkart and is priced at Rs. 1,299. The 3.7V 10,000mAh Li-Po battery in this power bank is claimed to be able to retain the charge for a longer duration. The power bank is said to be lighter and portable as well.

The power bank from Lenovo has temperature control and ensures that the battery always operates only under safe conditions in order to prevent overheating. Also, the Lenovo MP1060 power bank is said to prevent the wastage of current flow by avoiding overcharging once the device is charged up to 100% and discharging the power. Lenovo claims that the smartphones connected to the power bank can be charged completely in about 1.5 hours.