Letstrack launches a tracking device in India for Rs. 7499

Letstrack is a UK based IoT startup which specializes in the app to app and app to device solution. It has launched a personal tracking device in India that finds application in tracking individuals or entities.

Letstrack allows users to track the location of a person or an entity. The system uses a pocket sized tracking device and an interactive smartphone app which provides a real time location detail of the device and thus the person or entity that carries the tracking device. Letstrack app is available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store for free.

It can be used to track the location of individual members of a family or entities like your car or a bag with important stuff.

Tracking devices have been adopted by Indian consumers especially in metro cities. The practical size of the Letstrack device makes it more so easy to use.

Here are some of the features of the device:

3.7V 5000mAh Li-ion battery on this device lasts up to 10 days without charging.

The device keeps a 24 history of locations in case the user needs to check.

The device is durable and weather proof and operates even in extreme conditions lasting in the range of -20°C to +55°c

It helps to send alerts in real-time with the complete location details of the device if an individual that is in danger presses the SOS/panic button

It has a compact size factor with dimensions of 105x60x20 mm.

It has been launched in the country for a price of Rs. 7499. The device is available on Letstrack's website www.letstrack.in