Lexar Launches Three New Nano Memory Cards For Huawei Smartphones News oi-Karan Sharma

Huawei has announced its Mate 20 series back in 2018 alongside its NM Card, also known as Nano Memory Card. This nano SD card is the same size as the nano-SIM. The company claims that the NM cards don't require a dedicated slot and it will fit into the nano-SIM slot.

The company is claiming that the new technology will be adopted by more manufacturers. However, the company has not used the technology for its smartphones so far.

Huawei manufactures its own NM cards but until now apart from it, no big company has shown up to make NM cards. Lexas, the company is known for manufacturing storage devices like HDD, SSD, microSD cards, Pendrives has launched its first three new NM cards for Huawei smartphones.

The Lexar is calling this nano card as nCard which is available for sale in three storage variant - 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB. All the three nano cards are claimed to deliver a read speed of 90Mbps and write speed of 70Mbps. The nCard is available for sale on Jungdong Mall with a price tag of Yuan 199 (approx $28 and Rs. 1,960) for 64GB. The 128GB nano card from Lexar is up for sale at Yuan 299 (around $42 and Rs. 2,940) and the 128GB variant is listed for Yuan 599 (approx $84 and Rs. 5,880). You can also order the nano card via AliExpress.

Do note that these nano cards will not be compatible with all the smartphones. It will only work with limited Huawei smartphones which includes Mate 20, Mate 20 Pro, Huawei P30, Huawei P30 Pro, Mate 30, Mate 30 Pro, and more.

Currently, Huawei is the only company which supports this nano card technology, if other smartphone makers will also start adopting this feature then we might see more storage devices manufacturers like Samsung and SanDisk to start manufacturing Nano Cards. This will reduce the price of the memory cards, let's see how much time the smartphone industry will take to adopt this new technology.

Source

Best Mobiles in India