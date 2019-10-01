LG Tone+ Free Earbuds Available For Sale From October 28 News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

LG has announced that its first Tone+ Free wireless earbuds will go for sale from October 28, 2019, in Korea. And, the users can pre-book the accessory from today (October 1). As far as features are concerned, it comes with rich signal processing technology and advanced tuning technology (EQ, Equalizer).

LG Tone+ Free Earbuds Specifications, Price

The earbuds come with a semi-open design that offers a comfortable and secure fit. Its advanced tuning technology offers rich bass, clear mid and highs, and three-dimensional sound. It comes with UV nano-coating and IPX4 ratings. It offers a normal microphone for both voice and a noise-canceling microphone. On either side of the earphones, a touchpad is present which allows users to monitor calls and music. Using the touchpad, you can even launch the Google Assistant.

Furthermore, the earbuds feature fast charging support which will let you tune to the songs for up to one hour in just five minutes of charging. And, on being fully charged, the earbuds will offer six hours of playtime. It is available in black and white color options. And, its starting price is from 259,000 won that converts approximately to Rs. 15,270.

LG Tone Style SL5

Earlier, we have seen a couple of LG's neckband Bluetooth headsets. And, the Tone Style SL5 is one such headset to name. The headset comes with retractable earbuds, quick charging technology, USB Type-C, and sleek design. It supports Bluetooth 5.0 connection and is currently available at 100$ which nearly converts to Rs. 7,091.

(Source)

Best Mobiles in India