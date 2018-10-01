LG launches new range of AI-enabled speakers in India

LG India has announced the launch of its new up of speakers featuring Artificial Intelligence (AI) ThinQ and Meridian Audio.

The new range includes the PK series and the LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK7.

Integrated with artificial intelligence, LG XBOOM AI ThinQ WK7 is another innovative addition to LG's CAV line-up.

With built-in Google Assitant, the speaker comes with Meridian Technology to give you high fidelity sound when playing your favorite music, as per the company claims.

The speaker also has voice command which will help users to control the speaker with their voice.

It is designed in a cylindrical form as a sit at home as a standalone speaker, measuring 135 x 210.7 x 135 mm with the grille wrapping around and providing a seamless finish.

LG also claims that the speaker is one of the first product with built-in Google's new Android Things platform, with which one will be able to interrogate Google for information.

The Audio speaker can playback lossless stereo audio at up to 24-bit/96kHz quality. Also, 24-bit upsampling feature converts lower-resolution audio to a high-resolution 24-bit format for a more premium listening experience for all the music lovers, LG said.

The speaker has the Chromecast functionality built in, and that it can be integrated into a Google-based multi-room audio system, which can be controlled by voice via Google Assistant.

Next in line are the PK series sports dual passive radiators, the speakers get a better bass performance without using more power or additional speakers, LG further said.

Younchul Park, Director- Home Electronics, LG Electronics India said, "We have partnered with Meridian, British pioneers of high-resolution audio, to deliver an exceptional sound experience to music lovers across the world. The users will get to experience a new way of listening to music and setting the right mood for parties. With the new features, we have tried to cater to the needs of all our consumers."

The speaker comes with weather-proof/splash-proof (IPX5) allowing you to use it by the pool or even under the sprinklers. The built-in microphone automatically filters audio making the calls loud and clear.

LG's PK series consists of three speakers i.e -- PK3, PK5, and PK7-- that have been priced at Rs 10,990, Rs.14,990 and Rs. 22,990 respectively.