LG Tone Free DFP8W Earbuds With ANC, 24-Hours Battery Announced; Coming To India?
We already know that LG will not make smartphones anymore which has been confirmed by the company itself. However, it seems the brand is still running the accessories segment. The company has now announced a new pair of truly wireless earphones named the LG Tone Free DFP8W. The earbuds come with a unique design and features include great battery life, ANC, IP rating, and much more.
LG Tone Free DFP8W: Features
The LG Tone Free DFP8W is equipped with 8mm dynamic drivers and developed by Meridian Audio. There is a total of three microphones for call and ANC. Besides, the earbuds support apt-X, AAC, and SBC codecs. For connectivity, it comes with Bluetooth 5.2 and can be paired with up to five devices.
In terms of battery, the LG Tone Free DFP8W claims to offer up to six hours of battery life with ANC, while up to 10 hours of battery life without ANC. With the charging case, it is said to offer up to a 14 hours battery with noise cancellation and up to 24 hours without ANC.
One of the plus points of the LG Tone Free DFP8W is its charging case comes with the company's UV nano tech to clean the silicone tips and speaker mesh of the earbuds. Other features include Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Windows Swift Pair and so on. Lastly, the earbuds are IPX4-certified for splash resistance.
LG Tone Free DFP8W Price And Availability
The price of the LG Tone Free DFP8W has been set at €180 which roughly translates to Rs. 15,964. As of now, the brand has not shared any details regarding the sale. However, it will be available for purchase in three distinct color variants - Pearl White, Haze Gold, and Charcoal Black.
LG Tone Free DFP8W In India
It still remains to be seen whether the brand will launch the earbuds in India. As of now, we can say features like ANC support, long-lasting battery life, and UV nano tech will be the best-selling parts for the LG Tone Free DFP8W. However, there are so many brands which all are offering some similar features as the LG Tone Free DFP8W at an even lower price tag.
