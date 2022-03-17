LG Tone Free FP Series TWS Earbuds Launched In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

LG has launched a trio of TWS earbuds in India - the LG Tone Free FP9, Tone Free FP3, and Tone Free FP5. The latest additions to the company's audible portfolio include a short stem design with in-ear tips and the most interesting ANC (active noise cancellation). These new earbuds will be bundled with an UVnano charging case that comes with ultraviolet light that sanitizes the earbuds by destroying bacteria.

These new LG earbuds come with an IPX4 rating for dust and water resistance. The new LG Tone Free FP series earbuds come in Pearl White and Charcoal Black color options.

LG Tone Free FP Earbuds Launch In India

These new LG Tone Free FP series TWS earbuds are priced starting Rs. 13,990 in India. The prices of these specific models have not been confirmed by the company. These earbuds will be listed on the official LG estore and partner channels as well. However, the exact sale date is also unconfirmed.

LG Tone Free FP Earbuds Specs, Features

These are silicone ear gels in three sizes to make sure there is a proper fit and comfort for users. These ear gels are hypoallergenic and reduce skin irritation, as per the claim. It has a driver and a diaphragm with a silicone coating. These earbuds from LG premium features include three microphones each and active noise cancellation (ANC). These new earbuds come with Swift Pair to connect with Windows computers and are compatible with Android and iOS devices.

Furthermore, the LG Tone Free FP series earbuds feature Bluetooth 5.2 and the gaming setting can be customized via the LG Tone Free app. There is a whispering mode to protect the users' privacy. It can be turned on via the companion app and remove the right earbud from the ear or use via a mic. Also, the LG Tone Free FP series earbuds arrive with a Plug and Wireless feature using a charging case as a Bluetooth converter.

When it comes to the battery life, the Tone Free FP9 can provide up to 10 hours of playtime on a full charge and 24 hours on using the charging case. The Tone Free FP offers up to 8 hours of playtime on a single charge while its case offers up to 22 hours of battery life.

