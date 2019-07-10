Just In
Linksys Announces Cloud Networking Management For SMB And Startups
Linksys has announced the Cloud Manager, a cloud-hosted WiFi Management Platform purpose-built for small business environments that reduces costs and increases operational efficiencies.
The solution claims to offer centralized visibility, management, and control of a wireless network without the cost and complexity of traditional hardware controllers, overlay software, or annual hosting costs.
Linksys Cloud Manager enables IT, administrators and other authorized users, to remotely monitor, manage and troubleshoot single or distributed wireless networks in real time via a single dashboard and sign-on.
It also helps provide secure remote access to Linksys Business Wireless-AC Access Points, which are built with enterprise-grade, high-performance hardware with no licensing or maintenance fees for five years. The included cloud license fits any budget and provides a complete solution for IT solutions providers and their SMB customers.
The Linksys cloud architecture provides a feature set designed to streamline administration and enhance productivity, giving users more control over network uptime and the ability to ensure Quality of Service [QoS] in real time.
The system provides alerts and real-time statistics so network administrators can anticipate potential network issues without the need for on-site monitoring and troubleshooting. It has built-in troubleshooting tools to identify problems using features such as a Ping Test, Blink LED, RF Environment Scan, and Rogue Access Point Detection. Also, the firmware is automatically updated.
A browser-based dashboard enables IT administrators to provision networks on the go from a laptop, tablet, or mobile phone, with no additional app to download.
With no vendor lock-in, customers can use a local interface to manage Linksys APs if the cloud is no longer required. The Multi-management level accounts give users the ability to set roles (owner, admin, viewer) and provide key users access to specific networks. Linksys goes beyond the email only support and offers telephonic support as well.
Linksys Cloud Manager is pre-installed on select Linksys Business Wireless-AC Access Points, including LAPAC1200C, LAPAC1750C, and LAPAC2600C.
- LAPAC1200C: Rs. 24,999
- LAPAC1750C: Rs. 28,999
- LAPAC2600C: Rs. 34,499
