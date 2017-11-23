Logitech G launches new Lightspeed wireless keyboard and gaming mouse in India

Taking the gaming performance to a top-notch, Logitech G, a brand of Logitech, today announced the launch of two new products that are set to advance high-performance wireless gaming features.

As such the company has launched the Logitech G603 wireless gaming mouse which is a next-generation gaming mouse that uses Logitech G's new advanced Hero optical sensor and advanced Lightspeed wireless technology. The company has also unveiled Logitech G613 lightspeed wireless mechanical gaming keyboard which the company claims is a high-performance wireless keyboard designed especially for gamers who demand the performance of mechanical switches and the freedom of wireless gaming.

Commenting on the launch, Ashok Jangra, Cluster Category Head - India & SWA, Logitech said, "We are extremely proud to launch the new products in India today. India is one of our key markets where we want to provide the best in class products that not only perform smoothly but also has advanced features. The latest product from the Logitech G portfolio is an elegantly designed feature-packed product that is specially shaped for an audience who want impeccable gaming performance. Lightspeed and Powerplay will together provide the superlative performance that will be untethered and uncompromised wireless performance a reality."

He also added, "HERO sensor - the new advanced feature in our latest product G603 wireless mouse and the new G613 wireless mechanical keyboard represents our commitment towards innovation and driving wireless performance even further across our product line."

In any case, let's have a look at the two products in detail.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

HERO Optical Sensor To achieve the goal of creating a high-performance wireless gaming mouse that also offers long-lasting battery performance, Logitech has invented a brand-new sensor. Dubbed as HERO, which stands for High Efficiency Rated Optical sensor, provides next-generation efficiency - creating the best optical sensor ever designed for wireless gaming. HERO offers precision and accuracy at 12,000 DPI with no acceleration or smoothing and 10x the power efficiency of previous generation sensors. Logitech G603 Wireless Gaming Mouse The Logitech G603 has been developed to deliver a completely wireless experience with performance high enough for even the most demanding gamers. It's the first gaming mouse to feature Logitech G's HERO sensor with exceptional accuracy and precision with sensitivity up to 12,000 DPI. The Logitech G603 harnesses HERO's efficiency potential to deliver over 500 hours of non-stop gaming at maximum performance. It uses Lightspeed wireless technology to deliver professional-grade wireless performance and unrivaled reliability, even surpassing many wired gaming mice. Logitech G613 Wireless Mechanical Keyboard Designed for a wireless world again, the Logitech G613 features Lightspeed wireless technology for a super-fast 1ms report rate and Bluetooth for multi-device connectivity. It delivers up to 18 months of gaming on two AA batteries. The Logitech G613 also includes six programmable G-keys, putting custom macro sequences and in-app commands at user's fingertips. It also features Logitech G's exclusive Romer-G mechanical key switches, providing competition grade performance with incredible feel and durability. Romer-G switches actuate at a distance of 1.5mm, which is up to 25 percent shorter and faster than the leading competitor. Combined with a low-force 45g actuation, Romer-G switches provide near-instant responsiveness and help minimize fatigue over long gaming sessions. Pricing and Availability The Logitech G603 Lightspeed wireless gaming mouse and G613 Lightspeed wireless mechanical gaming keyboard are expected to be available at Indian retailers starting November 2017 for suggested retail prices of Rs. 5,995 and Rs. 8,495 respectively.