Logitech Pop Keys Mechanical Keyboard And Mouse With Emoji Shortcuts Launched In India

Logitech has released the POP Keys wireless mechanical keyboard and POP Mouse in India. The Logitech wireless POP mechanical keyboard has reprogrammable emoji keys. New generation function (fn) shortcuts such as snip screen, mute mic, and media keys are available on the Logitech POP Keys.

A button on the top of the Logitech POP Mouse may be set to send emojis in a chat as a shortcut. Multi-device connectivity is available on both Logitech POP devices, allowing you to connect up to three devices at once.

Logitech Pop Keys Mechanical Keyboard And Pop Mouse Specifications

The Logitech POP Keys mechanical keyboard connects to devices using Bluetooth v5.1 LE and has a range of 10 meters. It works with Windows, macOS, iPadOS, iOS, Android, and ChromeOS. The Logi Bolt USB Receiver can also be used to connect the mechanical keyboard to devices.

Media buttons, voice-to-text, mic mute, and clip screen are just a few of the 12 fn (function) shortcuts on the Logitech POP mechanical keyboard. In addition, the right corner of the Logitech POP Keys mechanical keyboard has four emoji keys. Logitech includes four more emoji keycaps in the box, which may be customized further using the Logitech Software app. According to Logitech, the keyboard may last up to three years on two AAA batteries.

Logitech POP Keys Mechanical Keyboard And POP Mouse Price

The Logitech POP Mouse connects wirelessly to devices running Windows, macOS, iPadOS, and ChromeOS using Bluetooth v5.1 or the Logi Bolt USB Receiver. It has a 1,000 to 4,000dpi Logitech High Precision Optical Tracking sensor. The Mouse has four buttons: left and right clicks, middle and top clicks, and a scroll wheel that acts as a middle click. Customizing the top button as a shortcut for the user's favorite emoji requires the Logitech Software application.

For on-the-go working, the POP Mouse fits effortlessly into your purse or pocket. It has a Smartwheel that switches from high-precision to rapid scroll mode automatically. POP Mouse, which comes in a variety of bright colors, is designed to assist users to create a happy work environment. After installing Logitech Options, you may use the mouse with Logitech Flow, a software function that allows you to copy and paste text, files, and images between computers.

The Logitech POP Keys wireless mechanical keyboard costs Rs. 9,995 and the Logitech POP Mouse with emoji shortcuts is priced at Rs. 2,995. Blast, daydream, and heartbreaker are the shades available for Logitech's mechanical keyboard and wireless mouse. A one-year hardware warranty is included with both devices.

