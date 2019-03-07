Logitech Rally officially launched with 4K video conferencing capability News oi-Vivek Logitech Rally is available via authorized sellers

Logitech has officially launched the Logitech Rally video collaboration tool for enterprise, with a starting price of Rs 2,99,995. Here is everything you need to know about the latest video conference tool from Logitech.

Logitech Rally price and availability

The Logitech Rally will be available in India via Logitech Authorised sellers across the country. The price of the Logitech Rally starts from Rs 2,99,995. Users can also buy additional add-ons to improve the overall functionality of the Logitech Rally.

The Rally retail package comes with a premium Ultra HD (4K) camera, single speaker, single mic pod, display hub, table hub, and remote control.

What is Logitech Rally?

Logitech Rally is a Premium Ultra-HD ConferenceCam system with an automatic camera control with a lot of value-added features like Modular audio, sleek industrial design, and premium components.

The Rally uses AI and machine learning to control your moves and adjust the lens automatically to frame the users in the meeting room without any distortion. The Rally also uses Logitech RightLight technology and Wide Dynamic Range (WDR) to improve the visibility in almost every lighting condition.

The main camera on the Rally is capable of panning and tilting. Users can improve the range of the speaker and mic by adding additional accessories like speakers and mic pods.

Logitech Rally accessories price

Rally Mounting Kit - Rs 20,995

Rally Mic Pod - Rs 48,995

Rally Mic Pod Hub - 27,995

Rally speaker - 27,995