    MevoFit Dark Beat Bluetooth Headphones Launched In India: Price, Offers And Specifications

    By Kunwar Kunal
    |

    MevoFit has launched its Dark Beat Bluetooth headphones in India. And the headphones are available on Amazon and the company's website for Rs. 2,990. Other than that, it is a lightweight and USB charged device.

    MevoFit Dark Beat Bluetooth Headphones Launched In India

     

    Launch Offers

    The MevoFit Dark Beat Bluetooth headphones can be obtained via Amazon with plenty of offers. These offers are Rs. 15 cashback on placing the product from a pickup point, flat Rs. 50 cashback on a minimum order of Rs. 50 using Amazon Pay UPI, exchange and cashback offers, 10% cashback on using HDFC bank debit cards, and 5% instant discount with HSBC cashback card.

    You will get a GST invoice on buying the headphones and further can save up to 28% on other business purchases. Besides, on availing EMI on some debit cards, you can get credit up to Rs. 1,00,000.

    MevoFit Dark Beat Bluetooth Headphones Specs

    The headphones feature intuitive controls that will let you switch seamlessly between music and calls just by touching the relevant button. It is housed with a 250 mAh battery that can offer up to 8 hours of playtime and 100 hours of battery life on standby. The headphones sport an SD card slot and come with super extra bass at wide frequency range, giving clarity, and bass precision.

    It houses an SD card slot and is compatible with smartphones from brands such as Samsung, Apple, Xiaomi Mi, Huawei, Motorola, Lenovo, Oppo, Vivo, One Plus, LG, and more.

    Read More About: mevofit news accessory

