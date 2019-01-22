Mi Focus Cube officially launched in India for Rs 199: A Stress Buster toy for adults

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Stranded In No Man’s Land; Probe On To Ascertain How 31 Rohingyas Crossed Over
- Double Digit Salary Hike This Year In India; Most In Asia
- Gigapixel And Terapixel Imaging — Explained
- India vs New Zealand — The Highs And Lows
- Maruti Ertiga To Come In A Luxury-Focussed 6-Seater Format — An Ideal Business Companion?
- PM Modi Reacts To Kartik Aaryan's 'Backfie' Photo!
- Hodal — Your Ultimate Guide To Haryana's Least Explored Part
- How To Cover Up A Tattoo With Make-up?
Xiaomi has launched yet another lifestyle product in India. The Xiaomi Mi Focus Cube is a stress buster (nonelectronic) accessory from Xiaomi, which is available exclusively on Mi.com.
Xiaomi Mi Cube Price and availability
The Xiaomi Mi Focus Cube will be available from the 22nd of January 2019 via Mi.com for Rs 199 (+ 50 delivery charges). The Mi focus Cube is available in white and orange color combination.
Buy the Xiaomi Mi Cube here for Rs 199
Xiaomi Mi Focus Cube features and specifications
The Xiaomi Mi Focus Cube is made using high-quality polycarbonate material with the white and orange color combination. It comes with an innovative design with a smooth finish.
The Xiaomi Mi Focus Cube is designed to offer relieve stress and anxiety. The entire Mi Focus Cube is crafter using intricate molding technology to create smoothly curved edges. It provides a comfortable grip and ease of use. The Mi Focus Cube has a compact design, which makes it easy to carry in a jeans pocket.
Xiaomi Mi Focus Cube specifications
- Product number: ZJM01IQI
- Weight: 25 grams
- Material: ABS
- Content: Focus Cube, Instruction manual
- Dimensions: 64 x 32 x 16mm
- Suitable for children above 14 years