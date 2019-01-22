ENGLISH

Mi Focus Cube officially launched in India for Rs 199: A Stress Buster toy for adults

Mi Cube will be available exclusively on Mi.com

    Xiaomi has launched yet another lifestyle product in India. The Xiaomi Mi Focus Cube is a stress buster (nonelectronic) accessory from Xiaomi, which is available exclusively on Mi.com.

    Xiaomi Mi Cube Price and availability

    The Xiaomi Mi Focus Cube will be available from the 22nd of January 2019 via Mi.com for Rs 199 (+ 50 delivery charges). The Mi focus Cube is available in white and orange color combination.

    Buy the Xiaomi Mi Cube here for Rs 199

    Xiaomi Mi Focus Cube features and specifications

    The Xiaomi Mi Focus Cube is made using high-quality polycarbonate material with the white and orange color combination. It comes with an innovative design with a smooth finish.

    The Xiaomi Mi Focus Cube is designed to offer relieve stress and anxiety. The entire Mi Focus Cube is crafter using intricate molding technology to create smoothly curved edges. It provides a comfortable grip and ease of use. The Mi Focus Cube has a compact design, which makes it easy to carry in a jeans pocket.

    Xiaomi Mi Focus Cube specifications

    • Product number: ZJM01IQI
    • Weight: 25 grams
    • Material: ABS
    • Content: Focus Cube, Instruction manual
    • Dimensions: 64 x 32 x 16mm
    • Suitable for children above 14 years

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 22, 2019, 14:15 [IST]
