Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C To launch In India On October 15 Alongside Mi 10T Series

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C is all set to launch in India on October 15. The earphones will be cheaper than the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2 which is available in the country at Rs. 4,499. The upcoming Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C is already listed on Flipkart in white color.

Besides, it is expected to be priced in the country for around Rs. 3,000. The launch will take place at 12 PM on October 15. Notably, as per Flipkart teaser Mi AirDots 2 SE, true wireless earbuds will arrive in India as the True Wireless Earphones 2C.

Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C Details

The Mi True Wireless Earphones 2C will come with a Semi-in-ear design which is similar to the Mi True Wireless Earphones 2. It will feature a 14.2mm sound driver with dual microphones for noise cancellation. Further, it will support Bluetooth 5.0 which can be connected with both Android and iOS devices.

In terms of battery, the earbuds will last up to battery life of 5 hours and 20 hours with a charging case. The charging case will come with a USB Type-C port and it will take 1.5 hours to charge the full battery. Other features will include SBC/ AAC audio codec support, touch control features to change music or pause.

Additionally, the company is also launching the Mi 10T 5G and the Mi 10T Pro 5G smartphones on the same day. Both handsets will feature a triple rear camera. However, the Mi 10T 5G will offer a 64MP main lens, while the Pro model will come with a 108MP main camera.

Both phones will pack a 20MP front sensor. Other features of both phones include the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC, 144Hz refresh rate display, 5,000 mAh battery.

