Micromax Airfunk 1, Airfunk 1 Pro TWS Earbuds Announced; Price Starts At Rs. 1,299

Micromax has announced two new audio accessories - the Airfunk 1 and the Airfunk 1 Pro TWS earbuds in India alongside the IN 2b smartphone. Both earbuds are packed with some unique features like the Airfunk 1 earbuds offer a voice change function that will allow you to switch your voice from female to male or male to female during a call. On the other hand, the Airfunk 1 Pro comes with environment noise cancellation, touch controls, and much more.

Micromax Airfunk 1 TWS Features

The Airfunk 1 TWS earbuds come with an in-ear design and the voice change function works by pressing the right earbuds for male voice and pressing the left earbuds for three seconds to switch to female voice. It is also equipped with 9mm dynamic drivers and 3D stereo sound.

For battery, the earbuds claim to offer up to five hours of playtime on a single charge, up to 15 hours of playtime with the charging case. It can be charged using USB Type-C charging port. Other features include touch control for answer or reject calls, and play or pause music. For connectivity, it supports Bluetooth v5 and each earbud weighs 4.4 gram. Lastly, the earbuds are IP44 certified for dust and water resistance.

Micromax Airfunk 1 Pro TWS Features

The Airfunk 1 Pro has the same in-ear design; however, it has an oval-shaped charging case. The earbuds are powered by the Qualcomm QCC 3040 SoC and the environment noise cancellation can reduce the noise by up to 25db. Further, each earbud has two microphones and the Airfunk 1 Pro features 13mm dynamic drivers.

The earbuds claim to offer seven hours of playtime on a single charge and up to 32 hours of playback time with the case. Other aspects include touch control, USB Type-C port for charging, and IP44 rating dust- and water-resistant.

Micromax Airfunk 1, Airfunk 1 Pro TWS Earbuds Price And Availability

The standard Airfunk 1 earbuds retail for Rs. 1,299, while the Airfunk 1 Pro TWS earbuds come with a price tag of Rs. 2,499. Both the earbuds will go on sale via Flipkart and the company's website starting August 18. The Airfunk 1 has been launched in black, blue, purple, yellow, and white color options, while the Airfunk 1 Pro replaces the purple color with red.

Should You Buy?

In terms of pricing, both the earbuds offer decent features with a funky design. If you are looking for cheap TWS earbuds, the Airfunk 1 TWS can be a good pick. However, by spending two thousand more you can get the PTron Bassbuds Ultra earphones which come with ANC feature. On the other hand, the Airfunk 1 Pro TWS earbuds with ENC feature can compete with recently launched Boat Airdopes 501 ANC earbuds.

