microSD Express, next gen Mobile storage is here: Offers up to 985 Mbps speed

We have been using the microSD cards from the last few years, which is a go-to option to expand the storage on smartphones and tablets. Now, we have the next generation mobile storage units called microSD Express.

The microSD Express is the new storage standard from SD association, which uses similar technology as the SD Express with support for backward compatibility. This enables to use the microSD Express memory cards on devices with a microSD card.

The microSD Express is based on SD 7.1 standards with a maximum data transfer speed of 985 megabytes per second. The microSD Express memory cards use PCIe 3.1 and NVMe v1.3 standards with a new second row of pins, enabling high-speed data transfer and low-energy consumption.

Do note that the microSD Express requires the same amount of power as a microSD card, but offers better read and write speeds compared to the microSD card. As of now, there is no information on the pricing or the availability of the microSD Express cards. Just like the standard microSD and the SD cards, the microSD Express cards will be available via various vendors in the future.

Application

The microSD Express cards will be useful for those, who transfer a large amount of data (high-resolution videos, 360-degree videos) across the devices and requires a faster medium and store and transport these data.

Hiroyuki Sakamoto, SDA president, said

microSD Express gives the mobile industry a compelling new choice to equip mobile devices with removable SSDs. SD 7.1 prepares consumers and mobile device manufacturers to meet ever-increasing storage demands for years to come.

Al Yanes, PCI-SIG president, and chairman said

PCI-SIG is pleased to continue our collaboration with the SDA on this newest innovation for the world's leading removable memory card - microSD. PCIe specification conformance tests are available

today by major test vendors, offering a significant advantage for any new PCIe adopter.