ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    microSD Express, next gen Mobile storage is here: Offers up to 985 Mbps speed

    microSD Express is backward compatible with the microSD slots

    By
    |

    We have been using the microSD cards from the last few years, which is a go-to option to expand the storage on smartphones and tablets. Now, we have the next generation mobile storage units called microSD Express.

    microSD Express, next gen Mobile storage is here

     

    The microSD Express is the new storage standard from SD association, which uses similar technology as the SD Express with support for backward compatibility. This enables to use the microSD Express memory cards on devices with a microSD card.

    The microSD Express is based on SD 7.1 standards with a maximum data transfer speed of 985 megabytes per second. The microSD Express memory cards use PCIe 3.1 and NVMe v1.3 standards with a new second row of pins, enabling high-speed data transfer and low-energy consumption.

    Do note that the microSD Express requires the same amount of power as a microSD card, but offers better read and write speeds compared to the microSD card. As of now, there is no information on the pricing or the availability of the microSD Express cards. Just like the standard microSD and the SD cards, the microSD Express cards will be available via various vendors in the future.

    Application

    The microSD Express cards will be useful for those, who transfer a large amount of data (high-resolution videos, 360-degree videos) across the devices and requires a faster medium and store and transport these data.

    Hiroyuki Sakamoto, SDA president, said

    microSD Express gives the mobile industry a compelling new choice to equip mobile devices with removable SSDs. SD 7.1 prepares consumers and mobile device manufacturers to meet ever-increasing storage demands for years to come.

     

    Al Yanes, PCI-SIG president, and chairman said

    PCI-SIG is pleased to continue our collaboration with the SDA on this newest innovation for the world's leading removable memory card - microSD. PCIe specification conformance tests are available
    today by major test vendors, offering a significant advantage for any new PCIe adopter.

    Read More About: microsd news smartphones mwc 2019 mwc
    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 10:44 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 26, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue