Microsoft is working on a Cortana powered smart speaker

The competition in the smart speaker space is ramping up by the day. Currently, we have smart speakers from Amazon, Google, and Apple. According to a report from WinFuture, Microsoft could soon launch one too. WinFuture has published an article which sheds some light on some of the aspects of the smart speaker. However, the publication has not mentioned any source due to confidentiality issues.

As of now, there are no details on the naming of the speaker. Considering the Microsoft's brand value, the company is most likely to launch the speaker under the same. However, the company might also come up with something new to attract the younger audience. However, this is not the first time Microsoft is getting into the game of smart speakers powered by AI assistant. In fact, the Redmond software giant announced a smart speaker in collaboration with Harman-Kardon to launch a smart speaker named "invoke" and since then, Microsoft has been silent lately with respect to smart speaker territory.

Features

Now, Microsoft has partnered with a Taiwan based company called Quanta Computers to design and manufacture the smart speaker. The smart speaker is most likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 212 chipset, which is based on ARM Cortex-A7 architecture. This is an efficient mobile processor, which has been seen on the smartphones like the Nokia 2.

The report also suggests that the hardware of the smart speaker is still in nascent stage and the speaker might not launch at least for next few months. In an unfortunate turn of events, the company might also offer a contract for other manufacturers to launch the smart speaker under their own branding.

We should get more information on this development, as the actual product launch nears by. Will the company launch a series of speakers like Google and Amazon targetted at a different price point or Microsoft is planning to go with Apple's way to launch a single smart speaker powerhouse similar to the Apple Home Pod?

