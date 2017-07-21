Moto Pulse M headphones from Motorola now available in India

Motorola has launched a set of over-the-ear wired headphones in India adding up to the line of audio products from the company in the country. The Moto Pulse M headphones have been priced at Rs. 2,999 and are available in three color options including White, Gold and Black and Silver.

The Moto Pulse M headphones sport a metallic finish while the head band of the product flaunts a designer texture and also comprises of memory foam for users' comfort. The head band is soft providing a comfortable fit to users for long usage. The ear pads are padded as well and come with hooks to hold the pads in place. The audio cable of the headphones is detachable while it also features foldable ear pad design allowing for an easy storage and mobility.

The headphones also have inline control units to receive and decline calls while on the go along with volume rocker controls and music control buttons. The headphones have a 40 mm speaker drive which coupled with aptly sized ear cups are capable of creating effective noise isolation for users. The headphones come with 96dB of output.

Motorola wishes to present smartphone users with a quality audio product that is also pocket friendly.

Motorola recently announced the Verve Loop Bluetooth headphones in the same price segment. The Verve Loop Bluetooth headphones come with an IP54 certification which makes these wireless audio gizmo splash proof. Motorola has provided consumers with options of both wired and wireless headphones in the same price segment with the launch of Moto Pulse M headphones.