Motorola Announces Verve Buds 100, Rap 105, Loop 105 Earphones In India: Price, Features

Motorola has introduced three new audio products for the Indian masses namely the true wireless Motorola Verve Buds 100, neckband-style Verve Rap 105, and the Verve Loop 105. The company has launched these earphones in collaboration with Binatone. The three budget earphones are compatible with Alexa, Apple's Siri, and Google Assistant.

Motorola Verve Buds 100 Price And Specifications

In terms of price, the Motorola Verve Buds 100 comes with a price tag of Rs. 2,699 as an introductory offer. The earbuds will be available for purchase starting November 10 via Amazon India.

Coming to the features, the Verve Buds 100 true wireless earphones come with a multifunctional touch button to manage the calls, changing songs, and adjust the volume. Also, it offers a great sound experience and you will get up to 14 hours of battery life with a portable charging case. Further, the earbuds weigh 32grams.

Motorola Verve Rap 105 Price And Specifications

The neckband-style earphones have been launched at an introductory price of Rs. 1,699. Interested customers can buy the Verve Rap 105 via Amazon, Flipkart, and offline stores as well. It comes in a single black color option. The Verve Rap 105 features 15mm dynamic drivers and it offers up to 8 hours of battery life on a single charge. According to the company, the earphones offer deep bass and they are IPX5 rated for water resistance.

Motorola Verve Loop 105 Price And Specifications

Lastly, the price of the Verve Loop 105 has been set at Rs. 1,299 and it is now available for purchase on Amazon India. It is also available in the black color variant. The Bluetooth earphones offer up to 8 hours of battery life and come with silicone tips. Further, the earphones feature a built-in microphone and Motorola claims that Verve Loop 105 is ideal for sport and gym person.

