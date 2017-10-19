Motorola launches Moto Mod with in-built Amazon Alexa

Motorola has announced the launch of the latest Moto Mod accessory for the Moto Z lineup of smartphones. Well, the latest one is the Moto smart speaker with Amazon Alexa.

The Moto Mod with Amazon Alexa is priced at $149.99 (approx. Rs. 9,700). It can be snapped onto the Moto Z smartphone to get its dedicated speaker. Also, there is a blue illumination ring that the users of Amazon smart speakers such as Echo and Echo Dot will be familiar with. The Moto Mod smart speaker will be available for purchase via both Amazon and Motorola websites in the US, the UK, and Germany starting from November.

The Moto Mod smart speaker measures 153.2 x 73.2 x 22.8 mm in dimensions and weighs in at 168 grams. This accessory has the feature that most add-ons usually don't have and it is the splashproof body. Also, it can act as a charging stand. There are two 8-watt speakers on board to render stereo sound output and four far-field microphones in order to pick up voice commands from across the room. There is a 1,530mAh battery that is claimed to render up to 15 hours of battery life too.

Remember that the Smart Speaker Moto Mod can be used only when there is a compatible smartphone. After following the step-by-step instructions, you are free to use Alexa. Similar to Alexa on other devices, this Moto Mod lets you control the smart home appliances from Samsung, Belkin, GE and many others. You can also order food from Domino's and others, book rides on Uber and Lyft, plan a trip using apps, etc.

Notably, we would like to mention that Alexa works well only in select countries for now. Also, this Moto Mod is not an affordable solution as the Amazon Echo Dot speaker is priced only at $50, which is a third of the price of the Moto Mod Smart Speaker.