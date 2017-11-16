Motorola launches Polaroid Insta-Share Printer Moto Mod

We have earlier seen that Motorola is prepping to launch a Polaroid Insta-Share Printer Moto Mod in the U.S. Now, this accessory has been launched and is priced at a whopping $199.99 (approx. Rs. 13,000). For now, this Moto Mod is available for pre-order on the official Motorola website.

The new Polaroid Insta-Share Printer Moto Mod converts your Moto Z smartphone into an instant printer and will let you print small photos of 2 x 3 inches on a ZINK paper. Besides this, this mod will also let you print photos that are on your phone's gallery and social media sites such as Facebook and Instagram too.

The Polaroid Insta-Share Printer Moto Mod is a rectangular box like accessory that can be snapped onto the rear of the smartphone. It features a shutter button as well. The accessory will use the Zero-Ink Paper format that is proprietary to Polaroid to product the photos of 2 x 3 inches. The Moto Mod can be connected to the smartphone via the connecting points those are seen at the back of the Moto Z smartphones.

In addition to the ZINK format, you can choose from different printing options with this Polaroid Insta-Share Printer Moto Mod. It will give you an option to edit the photos adding filters, text and different borders within the app. The accessory features a 500mAh battery that is claimed to last up to 20 prints. There is a USB Type-C port for charging the accessory. Notably, this Moto Mod can house up to 10 sheets of printing paper at a given time.

Motorola is claimed to let the Polaroid Insta-Share Printer Moto Mod available in the other markets across the world in the coming months. When it comes to the Indian market, the available Moto Mods are Hasselband True Zoom Camera, JBL SoundBoost Speaker, Instashare Projector, and Incipio offGRID Power Pack and these are priced between Rs. 4,999 and Rs. 15,999 in the country.