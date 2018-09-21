Netgear launches GS108LP Unmanaged PoE switch with 8 gigabit port in India

NETGEAR has introduced GS108LP Gigabit Ethernet switch - housing 8 Gigabit copper ports in a desktop metal case which is also wall-mountable.

Small business has been leveraging switches for some time but now home offices and even smart homes need to be using them as more and more devices are connected with things such as VoIP phones, IP security cameras, video-over-IP endpoints, sensors, LED lighting, secure access door locks, and other IoT devices.

A lot of these new devices either require PoE or users prefer PoE to cut down on wiring. Some of the new generations of devices (Wave 2 802.11ac wireless access points and pan-tilt-zoom HD surveillance cameras) require PoE+ power.

But what is most unique about these plug-and-play switches is that they have a built-in intuitive power selector and support optional interchangeable external power supplies that allow you to easily increase PoE budget at any time to provide your devices with the power they need.

With this industry-unique feature in an unmanaged switch, you can start with a lower PoE budget and then cost-effectively increase your PoE budget at any time, to grow along with your business needs.

If your business has to power more medium to high-power devices in the future, you can easily upgrade just by changing the external power supply. If you already have multiple power-hungry devices, you can go directly to the high-power version switch for the best PoE budget. NETGEAR has designed these switches to adapt as your needs change.

Key features and benefits include:

8 PoE Gigabit Ethernet Ports provide up to 30W per port to any power-hungry device

Flexible PoE Budget for GS108LP makes it easy to increase or decrease with interchangeable external power supply units.

8 Gbps (8-port model) non-blocking switching architecture offers maximum throughput at wire speed without congestion for all the connectivity your devices need.

Plug-and-play, automatic connectivity to your router or modem eliminates the need for an IT expert or complicated user manual.

Auto-negotiation between the switch and your end devices means they automatically connect at the highest common speed.

Pricing & Availability:

GS108LP ports switch is available through authorized NETGEAR partners, other reseller channels at a price of Rs 6,800.