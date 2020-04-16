New OPPO TWS Earbuds Design Revealed Via FCC Listing News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OPPO TWS earbuds might launch very soon. According to a report by 91mobiles, OPPO could be developing on yet another truly Wi-Fi earbuds as OPPO now got the FCC certification in the US. The listing doesn't disclose the hardware specifications of earbuds, but the images disclose the whole design in full glory.

The new upcoming TWS earbuds have a similar design as the OPPO Enco W31 earbuds with an enlarged stem design. The earbud's feature a polycarbonate design, which means it could be a budget-friendly variation of the Enco W31. There's a microphone on both earbuds for good call quality and they might feature touch sensors on the stem. The carry case appears with a typical boxy design which includes a USB Type-C port for charging.

According to the images, we can see the earbuds appear in a square-shaped case with rounded corners, so the charging pins are diagonally seen on the stem. The case bottom should indicate its battery life. The earbud's appearance looks like the Apple AirPods and don't feature silicone tips. According to the report, this much all we can figure about the OPPO TWS earbuds for now. This may not be the finishing design.

Turn back to the OPPO Enco W31, the TWS earbuds appear with a binaural low-latency Bluetooth transmission, anti-wind noise chambers and two internal high-sensitivity microphones on both sides. The OPPO Enco W31 earbuds feature also includes an environmental noise cancellation algorithm that cut off noise during calls. The earbuds are available in white, pink, and black colors.

The OPPO Enco W31 connects to the smartphone through Bluetooth 5.0 and has a quick connect feature. Both earbuds house a 31 mAh battery and are mentioned to last up to five hours on a one-time charge. It charges via USB Type-C port and the earbuds are waterproof.

Best Mobiles in India