Noise Brings Affordable Beads Earbuds At Just Rs. 1,499; ColorFit Ultra 2 Smartwatch Launching On Dec 23 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

The demand for TWS earbuds has skyrocketed since most of us working from home or attending online classes. Brands like Boat and Noise are selling affordable TWS earbuds in the market. Now, Noise has announced a new pair of TWS earbuds named the Noise Beads in India.

The earbuds come with an affordable price tag and will go on sale via Amazon. Features of the earbuds include great battery life, Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, official IP rating, and many more.

Noise Beads Earbuds Features

In terms of design, the Noise Beads come with an in-ear design and a lustrous metallic finish. Each earbud weighs 4.5 grams, making them easy to carry. The charging case of the earbuds has four LED lights to show the battery level. For battery, the Noise Beads earbuds are claimed to deliver seven hours of playback time on a single charge, while it will offer a total of 18 hours of playback time with the charging case.

Other aspects include HyperSynctechnology, smart voice assistants, touch controls to play or pause music, and Type-C for charging. Lastly, the earbuds come with an IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance.

Noise Beads Earbuds Price & Availability

The latest earbuds from Noise can be purchased at an introductory price of Rs. 1,499; however, the Amazon listing has mentioned the original price tag as Rs. 3,499. This means the price might increase later. Further, the first sale of the Noise Beads earbuds will take place on December 24 at 12 PM (noon) on Amazon. It comes in two color options - black and white.

Should You Buy?

If you are looking for a budget TWS earbuds with a long-lasting battery, can consider the Noise Beads. It also flaunts impressive design along with fast pairing with your device.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 Smartwatch Launching On Dec 23

Besides, Noise is also prepping up to launch the successor of the ColorFit Ultra smartwatch dubbed as the ColorFit Ultra 2. The launch has been set for December 23 at 12 PM (noon). Amazon has also made a dedicated site for the upcoming smartwatch which also reveals a few features of the ColorFit Ultra 2.

Like the predecessor, the ColorFit Ultra 2 will also have a square-shaped dial. The watch is confirmed to sport a large 1.78-inch AMOLED display which will offer a 368×448 pixels resolution. It will also come with an Always On Display model and have a premium stainless steel body.

Further, the watch will support 60+ sports modes including cycling, indoor sports, outdoor sports, and so on. In terms of sensors, it will offer a SpO2 sensor to know the oxygen saturation level in your blood, a 24×7 heart rate monitoring, stress monitoring, sleep monitoring, and many more. Additionally, you'll get 100+ watch faces, music control, stock market updates, and so on.

As of now, there is no info regarding the pricing of the upcoming smartwatch. We expect it will cost similar or a bit expensive compared to the ColorFit Ultra which is now selling at Rs. 3,299 in India.

