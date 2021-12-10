Noise Buds Prima TWS & NoiseFit Evolve 2 Watch Go Official In India; Price & Sale Dates News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Noise has announced two new wearable products namely the Noise Buds Prima and the NoiseFit Evolve 2 in India. The latter is an affordable smartwatch that packs an AMOLED panel, several sports modes, up to seven days of battery life, and many more. On the other hand, the Noise Buds Prima TWS comes with a low-latency model, distinct color options, and so on.

Noise Buds Prima TWS Features

In terms of design, the Noise Buds Prima earbuds have an in-ear style design and it is equipped with a quad mic setup for environmental noise cancellation. The key highlight of the budget earbuds is their battery life. The earbuds are claimed to deliver a total of 42 hours of playtime. You get two hours of music playback with just 10 minutes of charge. The earbuds also come with a 6mm driver for a great sound experience.

The Noise Buds Prima earbuds also come with HyperSync technology and support for voice assistants such as Google Assistant and Siri. Other features of the latest earbuds include an IPX5 rating, full touch control, 44ms ultra low-latency mode, and so on.

NoiseFit Evolve 2 Watch Features

Coming to the NoiseFit Evolve 2, it has a round display, measuring a 1.2-inch, and offers 390 x 390-pixel screen resolution, and is made up of an aluminium case that weighs 38.5 grams. The watch also supports Always-on-Display mode and there are two crown buttons on the side of the smartwatch.

The watch comes with 100+ cloud-based watch faces and multiple sports modes such as Indoor cycle, Hiking, Indoor walk, and so on. The NoiseFit Evolve 2 also supports 24/7 heart rate monitoring, SpO2 monitoring, sleep, and stress monitoring. You can reply to your text directly from your watch and get a total of 7 days of battery.

It comes with Insta charge technology, which is said to offer 5 days of battery life with just 30 minutes of charge. Lastly, the NoiseFit Evolve 2 has a 3ATM rating and is said to support the Hindi language via OTA update.

Noise Buds Prima TWS & NoiseFit Evolve 2 Watch Price & Availability

The Noise Buds Prima will be available at just Rs. 1,799 and comes in three color options - black, white, and gold. The NoiseFit Evolve 2 Watch can be purchased at Rs. 3,999. Both devices will go on sale starting December 14 at 12 PM via Flipkart and the company's official site.

As per the Flipkart listing, both products will be available at an introductory offer. This means the price might increase later on. Further, the smartwatch also comes in three color options namely - Cloud Grey, Rose Pink, and Charcoal Black.

Worth Buying?

Starting with the earbuds, you get a great battery along with voice assistant support and immersive sound under Rs. 2,000. On the other hand, the smartwatch offers some flagship-grade features like Always-on-Display mode and also features an AMOLED panel which is seen very rarely in this price range. So, both products can be worthy of their asking price.

