Noise Buds Solo, Buds Pop TWS Earbuds Announced In India; Price, Features News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Noise is one of the well-known names when it comes to audio accessories. Noise has now expanded its product offering with two new earbuds. The new Noise Buds Solo and the Buds Pop have been announced in the country and will begin shipping next month. Both the Noise Buds Solo and the Buds Pop are TWS accessories.

Noise Buds Solo, Buds Pop Price, Availablity

Noise Buds Solo TWS earbuds are available in a wide range of color options like Charcoal Black, Sage Green, Ercu Gold, and Stone Blue. The TWS earbuds are available to purchase at Rs. 4,999 via the Noise website. On the other hand, the Noise Buds Pop earbuds are releasing in a limited-time launch period, costing Rs. 2,999 and will go on sale starting February 28.

Noise Buds Solo Features

Noise Buds Solo features hybrid Active Noise Cancelation, one of the first from Noise. The earbuds are powered by 10mm drivers and pack a triple-mic system that detects and cancels external noise. Noise notes the Buds Solo can reduce external noise by 35dB. Other features include hands-free calling, voice assistance, transparency mode, and so on.

The touch controls on the earbuds allow users to control volume, activate hybrid ANC mode, transparency mode, and even answer calls. Coming to the battery, the Noise Buds Solo claims to deliver up to 7 hours of playback on a single charge and additional 29 hours with the charging case. Users totally get 36 hours of playback with the Buds Solo. The earbuds support Bluetooth 5.0, SBC, and AAC codecs.

Noise Buds Pop Features

On the other hand, the Noise Buds Pop features environmental noise cancellation or ENC. The TWS earbuds make use of a quad-mic system and come with several smart features like hyper sync, voice assistant, IPX4 rating, and so on. Just like the Noise Buds Solo, the Buds Pop also has the transparency mode.

Here, the Hyper Sync technology allows users to experience a "disruption-free and superior audio experience." The Noise Buds Pop offers 30 hours of playback with the charging case. This is going to be a limited edition offer and more details are expected in the coming days.

Best Mobiles in India