Noise Launches Shots Groove Bluetooth Earbuds At Rs. 2,799 News oi-Karan Sharma

Noise has extended its wireless earphone portfolio in India with the launch of its latest Shots Groove, a new pair of Bluetooth headphones. The company claims that the newly launched device comes with low-end frequency response to deliver better performance. Here are the details:

Noise Shots Groove Specifications

Shots Groove features the latest Bluetooth 5.0 technology to ensure stable connections, better connectivity range. The company claims that the battery consumption is also less as compared to the previous generation Bluetooth. It also supports quick pairing.

According to the reports, the Shots Groove is a lightweight wireless earbuds which comes with a round case and features a rubberised matte finish build. The company claims that the earbuds are capable of delivering a playback battery life of 5 hours on a single charge. With the case charging it delivery an additional 10 hours battery life which makes it 15 hours in total.

The truly wireless earbuds come with USB Type-C charging port for fast charging. Moreover, it also comes with IPX5 certification which makes it water-resistant.

The earbuds also come equipped with fully functional touch controls which will allow users to play/pause music, control volume, and shuffle tracks. You can also use touch control to control voice assistants like Siri and Google Assistant.

The built-in microphone allows users to take hands-free calls without even taking the smartphone out of your pocket.

Pricing And Availability

The Shots Groove wireless earbuds will be available in a Matte Black colour option with a price tag of Rs. 2,799 on its official gonoise.com and flipkart.com, from today onwards. The company claimed that more color option will be introduced soon in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, if you are looking for something in budget range then you can try brands like Oraimo, pTron, and Xmate which offers the same features within the 2K price range.

