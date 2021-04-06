Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000, TWS ANC T3110 Earbuds Launched In India: Sale Starts April 9 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 and the True Wireless Earphones ANC T3110 have been announced in India via Flipkart. Both earphones are equipped with impressive features and they are currently listed on the e-commerce sites with Notify Me options. The first sale will take place on April 9. In terms of features, both come with an official IP rating for water resistance, Bluetooth v5.1 for connectivity, and much more. Let's have a look at the features and price of these earphones.

Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000, TWS ANC T3110 Earbuds: Price, Offers

The price of the Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000 has been set at Rs. 1,999 and can be purchased in Midnight Black and Twilight Blue, Pearl Grey color variants. On the other hand, the Nokia TWS ANC T3110 earbuds will cost Rs. 3,999 and comes in the Charcoal Black variant. Do note that, the Bluetooth Headset T2000 is listed on Flipkart with an original price tag of Rs. 2,999, while the earbuds are listed for Rs. 5,999.

Launch offers on the both earphones include 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, an instant discount of Rs. 20 on the first prepaid transaction using UPI payments, minimum order value Rs. 750.

Nokia Bluetooth Headset T2000: Features

The Bluetooth Headset T2000 comes in a neckband style and runs the Qualcomm QCC3034 Bluetooth Audio SoC. It has a 11mm dynamic drivers and a single microphone. The earphones also support SBC, AAC, Qualcomm apt X, and aptX HD. For battery, the earphones claim to offer 14 hours of battery life on a full charge and 9 hours of playback time with 10 minutes of charging.

Nokia True Wireless Earphones ANC T3110: Features

The earbuds come with a 12.5mm drivers with active noise cancellation (ANC) technology. The TWS ANC T3110 earbuds support only SBC and have three microphones. In terms of battery life, it delivers five and a half hours and an additional 22 hours of usage time with the case while ANC turned off. With ANC on, the earbuds claim to offer four and a half hours of battery life with an additional 18 hours with the case.

Best Mobiles in India