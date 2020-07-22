Nokia-Branded TWS Earbuds, Wireless Headphones Announced News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As true wireless earbuds is the latest trend in the hearables market, RichGo Technology, the Nokia brand licensee for earphones as well as mobile accessories has unveiled two pairs of earbuds for its fans. Nokia Essential True Wireless Earphones E3200 and E3500 and the Nokia Essential True Wireless Headphones E1200 have been announced.

While the first two are true wireless earbuds, the Nokia Essential True Wireless Headphones E1200 is designed to provide a great on-the-go music playback experience. And, the Nokia Essential True Wireless Earphones E3500 is designed to deliver high-quality audio output with Qualcomm's cVc and aptX technologies. On the other hand, the Nokia Essential True Wireless Earphones E1200 comes with an over-the-ear design and a robust sound experience.

As of now, the company is yet to reveal the pricing of these devices and these are listed online on the RichGo website. This suggests that these headphones will be available in China soon. The Nokia Global site has listed these audio devices with a 'coming soon' tag.

Nokia Essential True Wireless Earphones E3200 Details

Nokia Essential True Wireless Earphones E3200 features a stem-less and rounded design. It is fitted with 6mm dynamic drivers with a frequency response range of 20Hz to 20KHz. And, the sound pressure level is 103 dB. This pair of wireless earphones features IPX5 certification for splash resistance and there are touch controls tool.

Each earbud houses a 50mAh battery and the charging case gets the power from a 360mAh battery delivering up to 17 hours of backup on a single charge. The earbuds themselves can last for up to 5 hours. Furthermore, there is Google Assistant and Siri support, Ambient Mode, and Bluetooth 5.0.

Nokia Essential True Wireless Earphones E3500 Details

Nokia Essential True Wireless Earphones E3200 Details is considered to by an affordable AirPods alternative with 10mm drivers, 103dB sensitivity, a frequency range of 20Hz to 20KHz, IPX5 certification, dual microphones with Qualcomm's cVc and aptX to minimise background noise and deliver consistent audio output, and Ambient Mode.

This new pair of true wireless earbuds comes with a 48mAh battery on each earbud and a 360mAh battery within the charging case. While the earbuds can last up to seven hours, the charging case takes the same up to 25 hours. It also comes with Google Assistant and Siri support and has Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Nokia Essential True Wireless Headphones E1200 Details

Nokia Essential True Wireless Headphones E1200 is an over-the-ear headphones with 40mm dynamic drivers, 106dB sound pressure level, and a built-in microphone. The headphones features a foldable headband and a matte black metal cover along with glossy earcups. It supports Bluetooth 5.0, Google Assistant and Siri for hands-free control, and a 500mAh battery touted to deliver up to 40 hours of music playback.

