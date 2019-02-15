Nokia brings True wireless earphones in India for Rs 9,999

HMD Global, the Finnish smartphone manufacturer which is the home for Nokia smartphones has launched a new product in the Indian market. The company has introduced Nokia true wireless earphones in the country and the earbuds are already available for purchase. The wireless earbuds have been awarded an iFDesign Award 2019. Edoardo Cassina, Head of social media, HMD Global, took it to Twitter to share this information.

As per a report from NokiaPowerUser, the Nokia True wireless earphone comes with a price tag of Rs 9,999 and is available for purchase via offline as well as online retail stores in India. The earbuds can also be purchased online from Nokia's website. The earbuds come in a single color option to choose from which is black. The wireless earphone comes with an IPX4 rating protecting it from splash and dust.

The earbuds make use of Bluetooth V5.0 for wireless connectivity and are compatible with the devices with Bluetooth connectivity option. Users will be able to connect their respective devices such as smartphones both Android as well as iOS along with tablets, and laptops using the Bluetooth connection. There is no app needed to be installed in order to control this device and it works fine on the Bluetooth connectivity.

The Nokia True wireless earbuds are accompanied by a case which also doubles up as a charging case. The company claims that the device can offer a playback time of up to 4 hours with one single charge and offers a Standby time of up to 70 hours. Besides, the charging case can charge the earbuds up to 3 times. The charging case comes with a USB Type-C port which is used for charging. To recall, the Nokia True wireless earphone was announced back in October 2018 along with the Pro Wireless earphones.