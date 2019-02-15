ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Nokia brings True wireless earphones in India for Rs 9,999

The earbuds make use of Bluetooth V5.0 for wireless connectivity and are compatible with the devices with Bluetooth connectivity option.

By

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    HMD Global, the Finnish smartphone manufacturer which is the home for Nokia smartphones has launched a new product in the Indian market. The company has introduced Nokia true wireless earphones in the country and the earbuds are already available for purchase. The wireless earbuds have been awarded an iFDesign Award 2019. Edoardo Cassina, Head of social media, HMD Global, took it to Twitter to share this information.

    Nokia brings True wireless earphones in India for Rs 9,999

     

    As per a report from NokiaPowerUser, the Nokia True wireless earphone comes with a price tag of Rs 9,999 and is available for purchase via offline as well as online retail stores in India. The earbuds can also be purchased online from Nokia's website. The earbuds come in a single color option to choose from which is black. The wireless earphone comes with an IPX4 rating protecting it from splash and dust.

    The earbuds make use of Bluetooth V5.0 for wireless connectivity and are compatible with the devices with Bluetooth connectivity option. Users will be able to connect their respective devices such as smartphones both Android as well as iOS along with tablets, and laptops using the Bluetooth connection. There is no app needed to be installed in order to control this device and it works fine on the Bluetooth connectivity.

    The Nokia True wireless earbuds are accompanied by a case which also doubles up as a charging case. The company claims that the device can offer a playback time of up to 4 hours with one single charge and offers a Standby time of up to 70 hours. Besides, the charging case can charge the earbuds up to 3 times. The charging case comes with a USB Type-C port which is used for charging. To recall, the Nokia True wireless earphone was announced back in October 2018 along with the Pro Wireless earphones.

    Story first published: Friday, February 15, 2019, 14:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 15, 2019
    Opinion Poll
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue