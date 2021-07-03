Nokia Clarity Solo Buds+, Nokia Go Earbuds+ FCC Listing Out News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Like most other smartphone makers out there, Nokia is also launching a slew of products including earbuds and headphones. Now, it looks like the company is believed to unveil a few audio products in the coming months. A couple of new TWS earbuds - Nokia Clarity Solo Buds+ and Nokia Go Earbuds+ have been spotted on the FCC listing revealing what we can expect from these accessories.

Nokia Clarity Solo Buds+ FCC Listing

As per the FCC listing via MySmartPrice, the Nokia Clarity Solo Buds+ is seen to have an unusual design for a pair of truly wireless earbuds. There seems to be something like a single Bluetooth receiver that looks outdated. It appears to have a stretched-out stem and an in-ear design. The earbuds from Nokia seems to have multifunction buttons that can be used to carry out various tasks.

With a single touch, users can play or pause, and answer or reject calls. Also, a long press on the steam is said to toggle the voice assistant to perform quick tasks. There appears to be an indicator showing the pairing and battery status of the device and a USB Type-C port to charge it.

Nokia Go Earbuds+ FCC Listing

On the other hand, the Nokia Go Earbuds+ was also spotted on the FCC listing and this pair of truly wireless earbuds appears to be inspired by the Apple AirPods Pro. Going by the schematics revealed by the certification database, it looks like this pair of earbuds will have an almost similar design as the Apple AirPods Pro. It seems to flaunt an in-ear design with a narrow stem. There seems to be touch controls that are identical to the Nokia Clarity Solo Buds+.

Furthermore, the presence of volume control on this pair of truly wireless earbuds shows that it can be used to increase and decrease the volume as well. It flaunts a USB Type-C port at the bottom for charging and a Nokia branding at the front.

Given that both the Nokia Clarity Solo Buds+ and Nokia Go Earbuds+ have been spotted on the US regulatory database that has leaked the possible design, we can expect them to be launched soon.

