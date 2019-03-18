Nokia True Wireless Earbuds receive price cut on Amazon.in

ENGLISH

    HMD Global took it to the MWC 2019 event that was held last month in Barcelona, Spain, to launch its new products. The Finnish giant announced the premium Nokia 9 PureView smartphone with a Penta-lens camera set up along with a bunch of other smartphones. In addition to the new smartphones, the company also announced its True Wireless Earbuds at the technology trade fair. Now, the wireless buds from Nokia have received a price cut here in the Indian market making it an interesting deal.

    The Nokia True Wireless earbuds were launched with price tag of Rs 9,999 in the Indian market. However, the earbuds are now retailing along with a discount on the e-commerce giant Amazon's platform. The True Wireless Earbuds BH-705 is currently retailing for a price tag of Rs 9,047 online which is around Rs 952 less than its original price tag. Notably, this discount is currently available on Amazon.in only. It is still retailing for a price tag of Rs 9,999 on the company's own online web-store. This indicates that this could be a brief price cut which the wireless earbuds are receiving over its original price tag.

    To recall, the Nokia True Wireless earbuds come with an IPx4 certification which protects it from external elements such as dust, water, and sweat etc. The earbuds were announced back in February 2019 in the Indian market. The earbuds come with Bluetooth V5.0 support for wireless connectivity with compatible devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops etc.

    The Nokia True Wireless Earbuds comes with USB Type-C port for charging and are offered to deliver a standby duration of up to 70 hours and playback of up to 4 hours with a single charge. The charging case that ships with the earbuds doubles up as a charger and can charge the earbuds up to three times with 100 percent battery.

    Monday, March 18, 2019, 13:30 [IST]
