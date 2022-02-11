Nothing Ear 1 TWS Earphones Get Siri, Alexa And Google Assistant Support; How To Activate it News oi-Rohit Arora

Nothing Ear 1 true wireless earphones can finally activate the voice assistant on connected devices. The startup company has rolled out a software update that brings the much-awaited feature to the true wireless earbuds. Your Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds will now be able to invoke Google Assistant, Alexa and Siri on connected Android and iOS devices respectively. The basic feature was missing from the first pair of Nothing TWS earbuds since they came out in July 2021.

Nothing also mentioned that the Ear 1 TWS earbuds will now support over-the-air firmware updates to improve the user experience. Here's how you can enable the voice assistant feature on the Nothing Ear 1 true wireless earbuds.

Update the Firmware in the Nothing app

Select the Touch button

Customize the Triple Tap gesture control in the left/right earbud to select Voice Assistant

Wake up your default Voice Assistant using the Triple Tap touch gesture.

In addition to the voice assistant support, the new firmware update also brings stronger Bluetooth pairing support and a more accurate battery display to the TWS earbuds. Importantly, the software update will also make it easier to locate the earbuds in case they are misplaced, thanks to an improved Find My Earbud function.

Nothing Ear 1 Price & Specifications

Nothing Ear 1 Earbuds carry a transparent design and has been designed in collaboration with Teenage Engineering, a popular Swedish audio house. The TWS earbuds feature 11.6mm drivers and support wireless charging. The truly wireless earbuds are compatible with Qi chargers and also gets IPX4 water resistance (sweat and water splash resistant). The TWS earbuds feature a transparency mode allowing users to hear their surroundings through their earbuds.

Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds come in a square and flat charging case with a USB Type-C port for charging and a button alongside an LED indicator for pairing. The truly wireless earbuds support both SBC and AAC codecs and are compatible with both Android and iOS devices. The truly wireless earbuds lasted for a little over five hours (Earbuds) with one full charge. During our testing, the charging case provided 28 hours of battery life, extending the overall battery life to over 30 hours.

Notably, the ANC takes a toll on the battery life of the TWS earbuds and when enabled, reduces the battery life to up to six hours. Nothing Ear 1 works on Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. Nothing Ear 1 is available in transparent White and a Black Edition. The truly wireless earbuds are priced at Rs. 5,999 in the Indian market and can be purchased from Flipkart.com.

